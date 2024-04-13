Ex-Kentucky swim coach Lars Jorgensen accused of rape, sexual assault in lawsuit

LEXINGTON — Two former members of the Kentucky swimming and diving team filed a suit Friday in U.S. District Court.

The suit, which names former coach Lars Jorgensen, former coach Gary Conelly, athletics director Mitch Barnhart and the university itself, alleges there was a "toxic, sexually hostile environment" within the swim program during Jorgensen's tenure. The suit further claims the university allowed Jorgensen “to prey on, sexually harass, and commit horrific sexual assaults and violent rapes against young female coaches and collegiate athletes who were reliant on him.”

The Athletic was the first to report the allegations and lawsuit in a story that published Friday. The story detailed allegations of misconduct against Jorgensen, who was fired by UK last year after a 10-season tenure with the swimming and diving program.

