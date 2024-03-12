Ex-Jacksonville Jaguars employee Amit Patel will learn fate for embezzling $22 million

Fired Jacksonville Jaguars employee Amit Patel, left, and attorney Alex King exit the federal courthouse Thursday after pleading guilty to defrauding the team of about $22 million.

The former Jacksonville Jaguars finance manager who embezzled $22 million he spent on gambling and posh living will learn his fate today during sentencing in federal court.

Amit Patel's plea deal in December admitting wire fraud and illegal money transactions means he could face up to 30 years in prison, and lawyers for the government and defense spun dueling narratives about the fate he deserved.

Patel, who grew up in Jacksonville, “undoubtedly loves to gamble and lost the bulk of the money that he stole doing it ... But he also likes to live well and have other people pay for it,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Coolican wrote in a sentencing memo seeking a seven-year term.

Federal prosecutors submitted these photos of Amit Patel at his trip to Miami for a Formula 1 race in May 2022 to show his luxury lifestyle before his sentencing Tuesday. Patel was fired as finance manager for the Jacksonville Jaguars during an investigation that showed he stole about $22 million from the team.

In a filing that included photos of Patel relaxing at the exclusive Ponte Vedra Inn & Club and vacationing in Sea Island, Ga., and at a racing event in Miami, the prosecutor told U.S. District Court Senior Judge Henry Lee Adams Jr. that embezzled money helped pay for Patel’s new Tesla and his condo in “posh Ponte Vedra Beach.”

Patel, who started working for the Jaguars in 2018, was the lone administrator for the team's "virtual credit card" system from the fall of 2019 to February 2023, making hundreds of purchases and transactions that the team didn't need, then covering them up in monthly tracking reports. Those secret deals included a lot of gambling expenses as well as travel, event tickets, sports memorabilia, an $82,000 watch and other trappings of what Coolican called "a life of luxury."

But defense attorney Alex King argued his client, 31, was an emotionally scarred gambling addict who came clean about things he had done wrong and needed help managing a diagnosed disorder.

“Mr. Patel will need continued intervention and treatment to bring about a permanent improvement in his condition,” King told the judge in his own sentencing memo, noting that the federal Bureau of Prisons doesn’t have a treatment program for gambling addicts.

Photos from a prosecutor's filing before sentnencing Tuesday show Amit Patel at 2022 a vacation in Sea Island, Ga.

King’s pre-sentencing filings on Patel’s behalf included a redacted page from a University of Florida recovery center last March, the month after he was fired by the Jaguars. The page listed diagnoses of disorders involving alcohol use, gambling, stimulant use and marijuana use.

The defense memo said that Patel, who graduated from Paxon School of Advanced Studies in Jacksonville and earned a bachelor’s degree and master’s in business administration from Florida State University, had also misused another employer’s American Express account for gambling debts too but hadn’t been caught.

Instead, King’s memo to the judge said, Patel repaid the debt by getting his brother to co-sign a $16,000 loan with him.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jacksonville Jaguars employee Amit Patel faces sentence for mass fraud