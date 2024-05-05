Ex-interim police chief arrested again for stealing police equipment: GBI

A former interim police chief has been arrested for a second time after authorities said he stole equipment from a police department.

The investigation ties back to Jerald Rafferzeder, 57, of Forsyth, Monroe County, Georgia. Rafferzeder is the former Interim Woodbury Police Chief.

On Jan. 31, Woodbury police contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate allegations that Rafferzeder stole police equipment from the department.

The investigation revealed that Rafferzeder allegedly stole a department-issued tactical vest, worth more than $1,500. This allegation comes after Rafferzeder’s separation from the department.

Last month, the Milner Police Department in Lamar County asked for the GBI’s assistance in a theft investigation.

They noticed a LIDAR speed gun was missing from the department.

Investigators say that while Rafferzeder was employed as a Milner police officer, he stole the item and another speed gun and sold it for $800.

He was arrested and charged with theft by taking and violating the oath of office in that case.

On Friday, the GBI arrested and charged Rafferzeder with theft by taking. He was booked into the Meriwether County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the GBI’s regional investigative office in Columbus at 706-565-7888. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling 1-800-597-8477, submitting a tip online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

