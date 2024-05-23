Ex-inmate who faced 100 years in prison reunites with dog she trained behind bars

MCLOUD, Okla. (KFOR) – A former Oklahoma inmate who faced a 100-year sentence was recently released from prison after turning her life around, and she reunited with a special friend.

In April 2000, Melissa Morgan was sentenced to a century in prison for a robbery in Tulsa County, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC).

She made positive changes to her life after getting involved in several programs at the Mable Bassett Correctional Center, including Guardian Angels. Through the program, inmates train dogs that come from shelters, rescues or families. They teach them basic commands like “sit” and “stay.” Then, the pets go back home or get put up for adoption.

“The goal of this program is to make sure that the dogs don’t go back to shelters, but to actually go to homes,” said ODOC public information officer Kay Thompson.

While incarcerated, Morgan trained a Labrador mix named Ezera. The dog meant so much to her that her family eventually adopted him, hoping that one day he and Morgan could reunite.

Eventually, the Pardon and Parole Board granted Morgan a shorter sentence. She then reunited with the dog that gave her hope behind bars.

“Probably one of the most transformational experiences I’ve ever had in my life,” Morgan told ODOC officials in a video interview published on May 15. “I found my faith. I discovered what the word hope meant.”

Officials said the Guardian Angels program has been successful; however, Morgan is the first-ever inmate to adopt. They hope there will be more to come.

“It gives them something to look forward to and help them serve their time without, you know, just sitting around and being bored. So, it really does help the dog and helps the inmate, as well,” said Thompson.

