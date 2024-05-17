Ex-husband indicted in connection with Abilene's first homicide of year

An Abilene man was indicted on Thursday in connection with the shooting death of his ex-wife, Denise Gray, 66.

Floyd Lane Hardison of Abilene, also stands accused of shooting and injuring Gray's sister, Donna Guerra.

Hardison was charged with murder and aggravated assault-family violence with a weapon, according to court records. Both are first degree felonies.

The Scales of Justice

He was being held Friday in Taylor County Jail on total bonds of $750,000, according to online jail records.

Hardison "did then and there intentionally and knowingly, cause the death" of Gray by shooting her with a firearm, according to allegations in a Taylor County grand jury indictment. He also caused bodily injury to Guerra by shooting her with a firearm.

Anyone charged with a crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court beyond a reasonable doubt.

'Injured subject involving a shooting'

On March 7, Abilene police officers were called to the 4300 block of Mary Lou Lane in southern Abilene. There had been a report of "an injured subject involving a shooting," according to a police press release.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Gray inside the home with a gunshot wound in addition to her injured sister, Donna Guerra.

Gray was pronounced dead at the scene, and it was Abilene's first homicide of 2024. Guerra was then transported to the hospital to treat her gunshot wound. Guerra survived.

Police took Hardison into custody on March 7. Hardison is Gray's ex-husband. Apparently, all three adults resided in the home, and no others were involved in the shooting.

Hardison was being held in the Taylor County Jail as of Friday morning.

A search of court records turned up no prior criminal history or convictions for Hardison. If convicted of the charges against him, he could face five to 99 years or life in prison.

Breaking news after alleged shooting Breaking: Ex-husband arrested in Abilene's first homicide of year

Historic cold case Justice for Jennifer Servo: Is an indictment on the horizon?

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Ex-husband indicted from Abilene's first homicide of year