Ex-Husband of ABC News Doctor Jumps to His Death Weeks After Their Divorce

A man who took a fatal plunge from a New York bridge over the weekend has been identified as the ex-husband of an ABC News national health correspondent.

Dr. Robert Ashton, 52, reportedly jumped Saturday from the George Washington Bridge, which connects New Jersey with New York City.

His divorce from his wife, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, 47, came just two weeks earlier. She responded to the sad news late Sunday in an Instagram post.

"Our hearts r broken that the father of my teenage children took his own life yesterday. As an MD he helped so many and we will remember his warmth generosity and kindness," she wrote.

Jennifer Ashton is ABC News’ chief women’s health correspondent. Her ex-husband was a thoracic surgeon who lived in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

In her post, Ashton referenced depression her ex-husband possibly suffered, as well.

"We know that many families struggle everyday with depression while others like us don’t have any warning. We hope by sharing some of Rob’s story it will save others the heartache we feel.

"You are never alone Pls get help. May Rob Rest In Peace, forever in our hearts."

