Ex-HPD officer pleads guilty to child sex assault

Apr. 5—A "prolific sexual predator " who allegedly ran a for five years while working as an officer with the Honolulu Police Department pleaded guilty Thursday as part of an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice.

A "prolific sexual predator " who allegedly ran a for five years while working as an officer with the Honolulu Police Department pleaded guilty Thursday as part of an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice.

Mason Jordan, 33, was arrested by Homeland Security Investigations special agents on June 3, 2022. Jordan served as a patrol officer from Nov. 4, 2013, until he resigned on March 26, 2021, during an HPD Professional Standards Office investigation into his sexual abuse of children.

On May 26, 2022, Jordan was charged in an eight-count indictment handed down by a federal grand jury.

He was accused of three counts of sexual exploitation of a child, two counts of sex trafficking of a child, two counts of coercion and enticement, and one count of cyberstalking for alleged incidents involving four different victims between July 18, 2016, and April 11, 2020.

The incidents involved three minors and an adult female.

On May 12, 2021, a Kapolei woman and three family members were granted a five-year protective order against Jordan in connection with a domestic abuse case, according to state court documents.

As part of his agreement with federal prosecutors filed Thursday in U.S. District Court, Jordan pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a child, two counts of coercion and enticement and one count of cyberstalking.

In exchange for his voluntary guilty plea, federal prosecutors agreed to drop two counts of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of sex trafficking of a child after Jordan is sentenced by U.S. District Judge Leslie E. Kobayashi on Aug. 21.

Jordan must register as a sex offender and faces up to 30 years in federal prison, a $250, 0000 fine, and up to life on federal probation for the sexual exploitation charge.

He faces between 10 and 20 years behind bars, a $250, 000 fine and three years of federal probation for each coercion and enticement charge. Jordan is also facing five years, a $250, 000 fine and three years of probation for cyberstalking.

Jordan's attorney, Caroline M. Elliot, and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Wayne A. Myers and Christine Olson, declined comment.

Jordan sexually assaulted "multiple children " including "those under his care, " according to a to detain him that was filed June 4, 2022, in U.S. District Court.

The motion details his "duplicitousness " in using his position as a police officer and HPD resources to hurt kids.

Jordan used verbal threats, "burner " email accounts, messaging apps and social media accounts to prevent his victims, and law enforcement, from discovering who he was, according to the motion.

While working as an HPD patrol officer, Jordan took sexually explicit photographs of a child in 2017 and used a hidden camera to record sexually explicit videos of the same child on two occasions in 2016.

He also impersonated the child on social media in order to recruit other local kids to work for him as underage prostitutes in 2020.

The Professional Standards Office received a complaint about Jordan from the family of a minor teenage girl who had run away but returned home.

Jordan allegedly tried to lure the girl into working for him during a meeting in his car, which scared her into going back to her family. At one point, he allegedly worked with a 19-year-old who helped him search social media for runaways and young girls who needed money and a place to stay.

HPD investigated Jordan in connection with the allegations and then worked with HSI agents and the Federal Bureau of Investigation on the case that led to his arrest on federal charges.

Jordan's Makakilo Drive apartment and his locker at HPD were searched by federal agents in 2020.

Jordan met up with some of the underage girls for "commercial sex acts in 2020."

He also "sextorted " a woman he met through his work as a police officer, using photographs he had obtained of her when she was a minor.

People who are or believe they may be victims of human trafficking are urged to call or text the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888.—Text messaging : 233733 (Text "HELP " or "INFO.")—Hours : 24 hours, 7 days a week—Languages : English, Spanish and 200 more—Website :—Those who wish to report incidents of human trafficking or suspected human trafficking may also call the FBI's Honolulu Division office at 808-566-4300, county police, or 911 if it is an emergency.