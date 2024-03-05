Ex-housecleaner admits to stealing $45,000 from Staunton woman's shoebox

STAUNTON — A former housecleaner who stole $45,000 in cash from a woman's shoebox last year, which was hidden in an East Beverley Street residence in Staunton, was convicted Monday on a handful of felony charges.

The victim had been secretly saving the money for 30 years.

In Staunton Circuit Court, Peggy Jarrell, 48, of Staunton, pleaded guilty to two charges of embezzlement, two charges of obtaining money by false pretenses and a single charge of perjury.

Staunton Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Matthew Falwell said the victim placed cash in the shoebox last year in early May, but said when she went to put more money in the box about 10 days later "she noticed that all of the money was gone." An affidavit to a search warrant said the money was being kept inside a red Puma shoebox in the woman's bathroom, and stated her husband wasn't aware of the stash.

Jarrell, a housecleaner for the couple, came under suspicion, but the wife initially told police that "Peggy would not steal from them," Falwell said in court.

However, Falwell said the investigation pointed to Jarrell as a suspect. The prosecutor said when a Staunton police investigator spoke to the victim, she noted that Jarrell, despite having financial difficulties at the time, had yet to inquire about getting her last paycheck. An affidavit also said the investigator ascertained Jarrell was in the home unsupervised on the day the cash went missing. She started working for the victim in February 2023.

Money, though, wasn't the only thing Jarrell stole. Prior to the money being taken, Falwell said Jarrell also stole $18,000 worth of jewelry from her employers and then pawned it off for much less, about $6,000. Court records show Jarrell made six transactions at two local pawn shops between March 2023 and June 2023. The jewelry — with one of the pieces about 60 years old and gifted to the woman by her mother when she was a child — was melted down, Falwell said.

Interviewed by police, Jarrell admitted there was no money left from the cash she stole from the shoebox. She also wrote an apology to the woman and her husband. "It hurts me that I hurt you," part of the apology said, according to Falwell.

In all, Jarrell stole $63,000 in cash and jewels.

The embezzlement and obtaining money by false pretenses charges were connected to the theft of the cash and jewelry. The perjury charge stemmed from Jarrell lying to a magistrate in July and stating she was not on probation, Falwell said.

Jarrell remains at Middle River Regional Jail in Verona pending sentencing on June 4.

