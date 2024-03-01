Ex-Hamtramck police officer sentenced to home confinement in federal bribery case

A former Hamtramck police officer was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty in October to taking bribes from a towing company operator, including a vehicle and $1,500 in cash, while he was an officer.

Michael Stout received a sentence of 12 months of home confinement, said Gina Balaya, spokesperson for U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison.

Stout, 62, of St. Clair Shores, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Detroit to bribery involving programs receiving federal funds.

Federal prosecutors asked for a sentence of 21 months in prison, writing in a sentencing memorandum that Stout "took an oath to protect and serve the citizens of Hamtramck. But he let greed get in the way."

They stated Stout's criminal behavior "makes the difficult jobs of police officers that much harder."

Mohammed Nasser, an attorney representing Stout, wrote in his sentencing memorandum that Stout "recognizes the seriousness of this offense and the consequences resulting from his actions" and requested a term of eight to 12 months' probation.

His memorandum states Stout retired after more than 24 years as a police officer and currently works at a factory in Rochester Hills as a shift leader.

"Mr. Stout undeniably exercised poor judgment, but he accepts complete responsibility for his actions," Nasser wrote in his memorandum.

Prosecutors accused Stout of taking bribes and, in return, providing information to the towing company operator from the Michigan Law Enforcement Information Network, a restricted database.

They said, for example, when the operator told Stout he was worried a police vehicle had been following him, Stout called an unwitting employee to search the database so Stout could provide the vehicle's registration information to the operator to see if it was a law enforcement vehicle.

Stout resigned from the police department in 2020. He was arrested in March 2022 and was charged in connection with an ongoing corruption investigation involving the towing industry, the Detroit Police Department and a former Detroit councilman.

According to a criminal complaint unsealed in 2020, Stout provided sensitive law enforcement information in 2019 to someone in the towing industry in exchange for cash and a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox.

The towing company businessman, who was working with the FBI, asked Stout to use a law enforcement database to identify cars that he said could be following him and his tow truck drivers. He told Stout a white Subaru was following him and it could be part of a police internal affairs investigation.

