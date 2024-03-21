Ex-GOP Lawmaker Sums Up Donald Trump's Rhetoric With 2 Withering Words

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) ripped “weak, tiny and scared” former President Donald Trump for trying to “look tough to cover the weakness” with “fascist cosplay.”

Presumptive GOP nominee Trump has in recent days “turned up the volume on his authoritarian message,” Kinzinger wrote in the latest edition of his Substack email newsletter, titled “Trump Stumps With Fascist Cosplay.”

“Trump is doing all the things that would-be autocrats do as they campaign for power, and this should scare the hell out of us,” acknowledged the former lawmaker, who retired from Congress this year and is now a CNN political commentator.

Presumptive GOP nominee Trump has in recent days “turned up the volume on his authoritarian message," said former Rep. Adam Kinzinger. Joe Raedle via Getty Images

“However, he is also doing it in a style that echoes with weakness and looks a little like cosplay,” added Kinzinger, who drew fierce blowback from MAGA Republicans when he became one of only two Republicans to sit on the House committee probing the Trump-incited U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Kinzinger, though, argued Trump’s defeat to President Joe Biden is not a given because he “still reaches his supporters with a promise of one-man rule that will ease their fears and make a mythical past real today.”

And the four-times-indicted ex-POTUS’ plan to stock a potential second administration with loyalists and bring every government agency under his control remains a very real threat, he added.

Read Kinzinger’s full analysis here.

