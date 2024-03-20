Ex-GOP Lawmaker Spots 'Badddddd Sign' For Trump Hidden In Latest Numbers

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) said Donald Trump’s victory in Tuesday nights’s Republican primaries across multiple states comes with some serious red flags.

While the former president won handily in Florida, Ohio, Arizona, Kansas and Illinois, the number of people who turned out to vote against him was unusually high ― especially given that all of his rivals have quit the race.

Trump won about 81% of the vote in Florida, 79% in Ohio, 80% in Illinois, 77% in Arizona and 75% in Kansas, based on results early Wednesday.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who dropped out two weeks ago, won 14-20% of the vote over those states.

Kinzinger wrote on X:

The fact that Haley is still getting almost 20 percent in these states AFTER dropping out is a badddddd sign for Chief Whiney. — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) March 20, 2024

Other Trump critics also pointed to a potential sign of weakness in Tuesday night’s numbers:

20% of Republican voters in Florida voting for Haley (15%), Desantis (4%) and Christie (1%) after they all dropped out is another very bad sign for Trump. They can’t spin it on Democrats crossing over this time because FL is a completely closed, Republicans-only primary. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 19, 2024

Tonight in Florida's closed Republican primary, 200,000 Republicans have voted against Trump so far.



Biden, by contrast, consistently receives over 90% of the vote, no matter which ballot he's on.



The American people are tired of Trump's grifting, indecency, and criminality. pic.twitter.com/m0yXoROa6f — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) March 20, 2024

These results from Florida and Ohio are a klaxon in the night for the GOP. Closed primaries with large numbers of voters saying not just “no” but “never”. These aren’t Dems in Republican clothing. They are faithful members of a once-proud political party. https://t.co/6hYa1Rf2Yl — Brent Orrell (@OrrellAEI) March 20, 2024

Nikki Haley getting over 150K votes in Florida after dropping out weeks ago can’t be a good sign for Trump pic.twitter.com/fJ2j64mg3h — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) March 20, 2024

Trump is absolutely in trouble in Florida. Just in Orange County, there were at least 30 precincts in which he got less than 70% of the vote in a closed-primary in a non-election. Look at precinct 522 in Winter Park…. 49%... https://t.co/pjM1EUUG0spic.twitter.com/kZ7518FuPe — Samuel Vilchez Santiago (@samuelvilchezs) March 20, 2024

Donald Trump only getting 80% of the 2024 Florida Republican Presidential primary vote may seem like a lot, except that he’s not running against anyone and in 2020 he got 94% of the @GOP Presidential primary vote.



Trump is weak, getting weaker and in trouble this November.👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/wg9XVmVzVH — Fernand R. Amandi (@AmandiOnAir) March 20, 2024

The results of the Florida GOP primary should terrify Trump and the GOP.



Florida is a closed primary state. Nikki Haley is getting 15% of the vote.



That's a MASSIVE number of registered R's casting a protest vote against Trump. They aren't going to vote for him in November. pic.twitter.com/1y4XDdopHv — Peter Henlein (@SwissWatchGuy) March 19, 2024

GOP primary votes against Trump tonight:



Kansas - 25%

Arizona - 25%

Ohio - 21%

Illinois - 19%

Florida - 19%



This is not a united Republican Party. — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) March 20, 2024