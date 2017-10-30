Ex-Germany international Franco Foda named new Austria coach

VIENNA (AP) — Austria has appointed former Germany international Franco Foda as the national coach.

Foda will become the first German to lead Austria. He takes over from Marcel Koller, who has not been offered a new contract after six years in charge.

Federation president Leo Windtner says Foda "knows Austrian soccer well as a player and as a coach. He is a meticulous worker and can build on the excellent work Koller has done."

Foda coaches Austrian league leader Sturm Graz.

He will officially begin as Austria coach in January, though he will lead the team for a friendly against Uruguay in November.

The 51-year-old Foda previously coached Kaiserslautern. As a defender, he played twice for West Germany in 1987.