Ex-GA Department of Corrections officer facing charges after inmate dies in scuffle

A former Georgia Department of Corrections officer has been arrested after the death of an inmate.

Officials said Augusta State Medical Prison inmate Roderick Hayes died after an altercation. Hayes was serving a 10-year sentence for cruelty to children out of Fulton County.

Former Officer Lloyd Hopkins was terminated on Saturday after authorities said he failed to follow policies and procedures while working at the prison.

Hopkins has been charged with party to the crime of murder, party to the crime of aggravated assault, and violation of oath of office. He is being held at the Columbia County Detention Center without bond.

Two other inmates Brenon Moore and Ulysse Andy have been charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Hayes’ body was turned over to the county coroner and the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the official cause of death.

The GDC’s Office of Professional Standards is investigating Hayes’s cause of death.

“The GDC maintains a zero tolerance policy for individuals who choose to ignore their oath and jeopardize our non-negotiable mission of public safety. The actions of this individual does not reflect the hundreds of Officers who are committed each and every day to ensuring the safety of the public and the safe operations of our facilities,” the department said.

