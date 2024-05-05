Ex-Fulton County Prosecutors Defends Workplace Romance As 'American As Apple Pie'

Special prosecutor Nathan Wade sits in court on March 1 in Atlanta, Georgia. The hearing is to determine whether Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should be removed from the case because of a relationship with Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor she hired in the election interference case against former President Donald Trump. Alex Slitz via Associated Press

Nathan Wade, the former Fulton County special prosecutor involved in former President Donald Trump’s election interference case, and who resigned after his relationship with District Attorney Fani Willis was made public, said workplace romances are common.

“Workplace romances are as American as apple pie,” Wade told ABC News on Sunday. “It happens to everyone. But it happened to the two of us.”

Wade continued, not confirming whether he regretted the relationship with Willis: “I regret that that private matter became the focal point of this very important prosecution. This is a very important case.”

“I hate that my personal life has begun to overshadow the true issues in the case,” he said.

In January, rumors began that Wade and Willis were in a romantic relationship when a lawyer for one of Trump’s co-defendants alleged that Willis benefitted from Wade’s hiring because Wade took Willis on dates.

Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee found no evidence that supported this claim, however, he said Willis could continue prosecuting the case as long as Wade stepped down, which he did.

In March, Trump and his team asked if they could appeal the judge’s decision, but the court hasn’t decided if they’ll allow an appeal.

Wade told ABC News that he and Willis thought about pausing the relationship until the case was over, but that “the feelings are so strong.”

“But there again, when you are in the middle of it, these feelings are developing and you get to a point where the feelings are, are so strong that, you know, you start to want to do things that really are none of the public’s concern.”

