Ex-FirstEnergy executive lists DeWine, Husted as possible witnesses in bribery trial

Former FirstEnergy CEO Charles "Chuck" Jones, left, and former FirstEnergy Senior VP of External Affairs Michael Dowling are accused of participating in a pay-to-play scheme. Dowling wants to call Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted as witnesses.

Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted made the list of possible witnesses for a former FirstEnergy executive accused of bribing public officials.

FirstEnergy's former Senior Vice President of External Affairs Michael Dowling is charged in connection with a sweeping pay-to-play scandal that has already landed ex-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder in federal prison for 20 years. Dowling and former FirstEnergy CEO Chuck Jones have pleaded not guilty.

Both men were accused of participating in a $60 million bribery scheme that involved Akron-based utility FirstEnergy paying state officials for influence and actions.

As part of that criminal case, Dowling's attorney listed DeWine and Husted as possible witnesses during Dowling's criminal trial, according to a filing in Summit County Common Pleas Court. DeWine's spokesman declined to comment on the list.

DeWine and Husted have not been charged with any crime. Last year, attorneys in a federal lawsuit over the scandal wanted to depose Husted and seek records from DeWine.

FirstEnergy donated more than $4 million to help elect DeWine and Husted in 2018. The company also donated to the Greene County prosecutor campaign of DeWine's daughter. DeWine has supported nuclear energy and signed House Bill 6, which included a $1 billion bailout for the plants, the same day it hit his desk.

Recently released records show FirstEnergy donated $500,000 to a dark money group backing DeWine's governor's bid a few days after a phone call between DeWine and Jones. DeWine told reporters Monday that he didn't remember what they discussed, but it was all above board.

"We were very mindful of no coordination between any independent expenditure and we followed the law," DeWine said.

Others on Dowling's potential witness list include former American Electric Power CEO Nick Akins, former FirstEnergy CEO Tony Alexander, former FirstEnergy Solutions leader John Kiani and DeWine's former legislative director and ex-FirstEnergy lobbyist Dan McCarthy.

Jessie Balmert is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Accused ex-FirstEnergy exec lists DeWine, Husted as possible witnesses