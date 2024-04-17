A former Fabius Township official will spend up to 50 years in prison after a judge sentenced him Tuesday in the sexual assault of a woman nearly 14 years ago.

Kenneth Linn was found guilty of four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct by a jury last month.

He was sentenced by a Kalamazoo County judge to a minimum 225 months per charge, with a maximum of 50 years, to be served concurrently. Linn was given for 28 days credit and must pay $902 in fines and costs, according to the Kalamazoo Circuit Court.

"After a golf outing at a St. Joseph County course in August 2010, Linn volunteered to look after and take home an extremely intoxicated golf course employee who had been consuming alcohol alongside and with the encouragement of Linn and other golfers," The Michigan Attorney General's office said in a statement at the time of his conviction. "At a residence in Portage, Linn engaged in numerous sexually penetrative acts with the young female victim when she was physically helpless due to extreme intoxication and unable to give consent. The victim has no memory of the sex acts but suffered physical injury and DNA evidence collected from her person later identified Linn."

Linn resigned as Fabius Township supervisor after he was charged in October 2022.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Ex-Fabius Twp. supervisor sentenced in golf course employee's rape