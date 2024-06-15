Ex-EMT, facing sentencing on possessing child sex abuse images, called 'predator'

BRENTWOOD — Prosecutors are hoping new testimony will convince a judge that former Kensington EMT Todd Burnim was more than a collector of child sex abuse images and, in fact, a predator.

Burnim, 57, was convicted in March of 15 counts of possession of child sexual abuse image charges. He was in court Friday for sentencing and after five hours of witness testimony, it was continued until next month.

Burnim is also awaiting trial in a separate case on 12 counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault and two felonious sexual assault charges police say he committed against three minors under the age of 13 between 2012 and 2019. He is also facing another trial on 26 more counts of possession of child sex abuse images after being indicted by a Rockingham County grand jury in March.

Todd Burnim, a former Kensington EMT found guilty of possessing child sex abuse images, appeared in Rockingham Superior Court Friday, June 14, 2024. The sentencing hearing was continued after five hours of testimony until July 12.

Rockingham County Attorney Patricia Conway brought two witnesses to speak Friday, alluding to Burnim's other charges and predatory behavior. One was a Kensington police sergeantwho testified about witnesses coming forward about Burnim’s alleged pattern of sexual abuse of minors. The other was a 19-year-old woman who said Burnim coerced her into sending him nude photos when she was 12 years old.

“I didn’t even quite understand what that was at the time,” the woman testified.

The testimony included that Burnim was accused of sexually abusing a girl around 8 years old when he was a teenager, as well as at least one childwho knew the victims in his upcoming aggravated felonious sexual assault trial.

The sentencing will commence July 12 at 1 p.m., pushed out a month because of the court’s packed schedule in June. Conway said she hopes the testimony will make the case for a “substantial stand-committed state prison sentence.”

“If he has possession of child sexual abuse images and there’s nothing else in his history, that’s a lot different than someone who has the rest of this type of history,” Conway said.

Burnim previously served as an EMT for Kensington and East Kingston fire departments as well as worked for Action Ambulance Service, according to the Kensington police. He was arrested in January 2022 after a two-hour standoff with police on charges of allegedly drugging and abusing three victims over several years.

According to court documents, he is accused of sexually abusing one child from the age of 6 to 12 years old and another from age 9 to 12. A third child was sexually abused in 2017 for a period of a few weeks, according to police. Police said the victims described being given “white pills” and “green liquid from a syringe.”

The child sex abuse images discovered on his computer and other devices were found during the police investigation into the abuse charges.

Prosecutors say the 19-year-old witness called Friday was in one of the photos of child sexual abuse, taken when she was 12 years old. The witness said she never knew Burnim’s name but confirmed for Assistant County Attorney Taylor Beucler she was in a photo presented to the court. The image was shown out of view of the public inside the courtroom.

The witness said she came into contact with Burnim when she was 12 years old on a Chatroulette-style website that matches users with strangers. She said Burnim led her to the app Kick where their chat grew increasingly sexual.

The witness said he would text and call her with vulgar, sexual requests and send her lewd photos. She said she felt compelled to continue the relationship because she had struggled with fear of abandonment.

“It was just a really tough time,” the witness said, referring to seven years ago.

Burnim, she said, told her frequently to delete every image sent to her. She said he eventually threatened to show people the images he had of her if she revealed the abuse.

Sgt. Brad Von Haden of the Kensington Police Department said his investigation of Burnim led him to witnesses who alleged being abused by Burnim and experiencing predatory advances. He said interviews led him to someone who was a close friend of one of the victims in Burnim’s case and claimed they were abused as well. According to Von Haden, that person said in a child advocacy center interview that she was abused when she was a minor while staying at Burnim’s home alone.

Von Haden also was shown numerous sexual abuse images, the screen placed out of view of the general public, so he could explain what items in the room indicated the photos took place in his home. He pointed to the polka dot patterned sheets that appeared in the background and said officers found those sheets inside Burnim’s home, along with other items that appeared in the photos.

When police searched his home, they found 800 child sex abuse images on a hard drive on his desktop computer, as well as five on a mobile phone and five more on external drives.

Defense attorney Heather Erskine cross-examined the 19-year-old, asking her to confirm she did not know the identity of the person who was receiving her photos. The witness told Erskine she never saw any pictures of the man that showed his face.

Erskine also questioned Von Haden's expertise in examining electronic evidence, which she said is done by “forensics experts.”

Burnim’s trial on the aggravated felonious sexual assault charges was scheduled to start next week. That trial has since been postponed until sentencing in the child sex abuse images case takes place.

Conway, who filed a motion to postpone the trial, said prosecutors wanted to have Burnim’s sentence settled on the sex abuse images before her office shifts focus to trying him for the abuse crimes.

Conway said the images found in Burnim’s devices include those of many children who have not been identified. She said it was important for Ruoff to hear testimony Friday from a victim outside the cases to show how much abuse is believed to have taken place.

“(Ruoff) hadn’t heard from this victim that testified that he basically manipulated her and pressured her into creating those images and sending them to him,” she said. “Which, in our opinion, shows that he is a predator and that he preys on children.”

Burnim’s attorneys declined to comment on what they plan to argue at the July 12 hearing.

Burnim faces 10 to 20 years in prison on each count of the 15 possession of sexual abuse charges.

