Ex-employee tried to extort nearly $60,000 from Indiana County car dealership, state police say

State police are investigating after a former employee tried to extort nearly $60,000 from an Indiana County car dealership.

Troopers were called to TriStar Auto Dealership in Burrell Township on May 8 for a report of a theft.

Employees told them a former worker, a 40 year-old man from Brownsville, tried to extort the dealership for 13 months of paychecks, or about $58,000. He said he would distribute a flash drive containing about 1,000 repair orders containing sensitive customer information if he wasn’t paid, according to a state police report. He said he removed the thumb drive from the dealership’s Connellsville location.

The investigation continues.

