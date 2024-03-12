Ex-employee stole thousands from nonprofit to fund her lifestyle, Georgia cops say

A former employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a nonprofit and spending the money on herself, Georgia police say.

The 53-year-old woman was arrested on a charge of theft by taking after authorities said she swindled more than $12,000 from Gainesville nonprofit Randy and Friends Enterprises, the city’s police department said in a March 11 news release.

The woman, formerly executive director of the organization, had been stealing for years, police said. Randy and Friends’ ministry supports adults with disabilities “as they discover God’s plan for an abundant life,” according to its website.

On March 8, officers executed a search warrant at the woman’s home, where she was arrested, police said.

McClatchy News reached out to Randy and Friends Enterprises for comment on Tuesday, March 12, and was awaiting a response.

Officers began investigating in 2023 and found that the former executive took money from transaction cards and payroll to shop for personal items online, according to police.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and the woman could face additional charges.

Gainesville is about a 60-mile drive northeast from downtown Atlanta.

Burglary suspect gets out of jail — and steals government car in parking lot, cops say

Scammers convince Michigan casino employee to give them $700,000, feds say

Church employee steals $360,000, uses pastor’s credit card to buy jewelry, feds say