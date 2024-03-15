Ex-Delaware County elected official, retired deputy, accused of pointing gun at son-in-law

MUNCIE, Ind. — A former Delaware County elected official who is also a retired sheriff's deputy has been arrested on allegations he pointed a handgun at his son-in-law.

Steven G. Craycraft, 65, of Selma, was arrested Thursday on preliminary counts of intimidation and pointing a firearm.

Craycraft was released from the Delaware County Jail late Thursday after posting a $10,000 bond.

According to an affidavit, Craycraft's son-in-law said he had been involved in a disagreement with his wife on Thursday when the retired deputy arrived at their home.

The two men reportedly exchanged angry words and the son-in-law said Craycraft threatened to "knock his head off."

The accuser said that prompted him to repeatedly slap his own face and urge Craycraft to "go ahead and do it," the affidavit reported.

The man claimed Craycraft, while remaining in his own vehicle, then pulled a handgun and pointed it at his son-in-law's chest.

The accuser said he then ran into his home, retrieved a rifle and ordered Craycraft off of his property.

When taken into custody, the retired deputy indicated he would consult with an attorney.

In addition to his long career with the sheriff's department, Craycraft has also served as Selma town marshal and was the Democratic nominee for sheriff in 2002.

He later elected to terms as both Delaware County clerk and Delaware County auditor.

Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman — who would normally decide whether formal charges would be filed against Craycraft — said Friday he would review the case before determining whether he might request appointment of an out-of-county prosecutor.

Craycraft's wife, Lori, oversees the family support division in the prosecutor's office.

