Ex-daycare worker sentenced to nearly 1 year for smacking, pulling toddlers

May 3—A former worker at a Fairborn daycare who reportedly pulled a young child by the ankle and smacked their head was sentenced to nearly a year during a hearing Thursday.

Makala "Greyson" Curry was sentenced to 357 days, according to Fairborn Municipal Court records.

Curry previously was found guilty of four counts of assault and five counts of endangering children in March as part of a plea agreement. All nine convictions are misdemeanors. Curry was initially charged with nine counts each of assault and endangering children.

A Fairborn police report listed the victims as a 1-year-old boy, 1-year-old girl and 2-year-old boy.

On Aug. 15, investigators learned of a possible assault the previous day at the Creative World of Learning Center on West Goodman Drive.

The reportee found an abrasion on the child's side when they picked the child up from the daycare, according to court records. Curry allegedly told the reportee they didn't know what happened.

The next day, the child was sent home with a report that the facility did its own investigation and fired the staff member involved.

When investigators contacted the daycare, they were told Curry was fired. Police watched a video that showed a child throwing two toys at someone, who was later identified as Curry. Curry then grabbed the child's ankle and pulled them, according to court records.

Additional video footage from the same day also reportedly showed Curry grabbing a child's arm and pulling them across the room, smacking a child in the head with an open hand and pushing a child to the ground at least two times.

"Upon learning of the incident, we promptly launched an internal investigation and followed the appropriate protocols ... We took immediate action to terminate the individual's employment with our childcare program. We are committed to maintaining a safe, nurturing and respectful environment for all children, parents and faculty members," read a statement from Creative World of Learning Center.