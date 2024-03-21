Ex-daycare worker accused of assaulting children in Fairborn pleads guilty to charges

A former childcare worker has admitted to assault and child endangerment at a Fairborn daycare.

Makala Curry appeared in Fairborn Municipal Court to plead guilty to four counts of assault and five counts of child endangering, which were all misdemeanor counts. As part of a plea agreement, nine other counts were dismissed.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Curry was arrested and charged after smacking and pushing toddlers at Creative World of Learning on W. Goodman Road in Fairborn.

The crimes were caught on video and Curry’s defense attorney told News Center 7′s John Bedell that’s part of what led to the plea agreement.