Ex-corrections officer at Jay County Jail accused of sexual misconduct with prisoner

PORTLAND, Ind. — A now-former corrections officer at the Jay County Jail faces four felony charges over allegations he engaged in sex acts with a female inmate.

William Brandon Bentz, 25, of Portland, is charged with four counts of sexual misconduct — one Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison, and three Level 6 felonies with maximum 30-month sentences.

According to documents filed in Jay Circuit Court, the female prisoner told investigators Bentz visited her cell "several times a day during his shift" between late March and late April. She said the corrections officer frequently persuaded her to expose herself and also engaged in fondling.

More: Jay County jail officer faces felony charge over allegations of sex with prisoner

On April 28, she said, Bentz led her into an exam room, purportedly to "check her vitals," and they participated in a sex act.

An investigator with the Jay County Sheriff's Department reported it had been discovered Bentz was "carrying on a sexual relationship with (the prisoner) in the Jay County Jail facility."

Interviewed on April 29, the prisoner — after being told an investigation of her dealings with Bentz was under way — said the jail officer a day earlier had instructed her to feign illness so he could take her into the exam room.

She said Bentz had also encouraged her to write him sexually-themed notes, and reported their many interactions "turned out to be more than she wanted."

As a result of her allegations, the woman was later transferred to another jail in East Central Indiana.

Other female inmates told investigators they were aware of Bentz's frequent contact with the prisoner. One said Bentz gave the woman "tobacco pouches in return for sexual favors."

A sheriff's deputy wrote that a review of jail video recordings made it "clear that Bentz and (the inmate) are engaging in way more than just work and officer-inmate activity."

Interviewed the day investigators served a search warrant at his home — apparently looking for letters written to Bentz by the prisoner — the Portland man "denied any and all allegations," according to an affidavit.

Bentz was released from the jail on May 2 after posting a $10,000 bond. He was later fired from his job at the jail.

An initial hearing in the Jay Circuit Court case is set for June 4.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Sexual misconduct charges filed against ex-Jay County Jail guard