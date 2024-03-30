Ex-cop found guilty in child porn case out of Arapahoe County

DENVER (KDVR) — A former Colorado police officer was found guilty Friday in a child pornography case.

A jury found Jerry Stinnett, 65, guilty of two felony counts of sexual exploitation of a child, according to a release from the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. The Arapahoe County jury returned the verdict after a four-day trial.

On Stinnett’s devices, “detectives found three dozen sexually explicit images and videos of underage boys and girls,” the DA’s office said.

Stinnett’s listed attorney could not immediately be reached for comment on Friday. Sentencing is set for July 5.

The case began in July 2020 after an internet service provider alerted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that one of its users uploaded and shared child pornography, the DA’s office said. When the IP address was linked to Colorado, state authorities dug deeper and linked the address to Stinnett’s Aurora home, where the material was found, the release said.

The DA’s office said Stinnett worked in law enforcement for two decades before he retired in 2013.

FOX31 has previously reported that Stinnett was hired by the Frederick Police Department in January 1993, where he stayed his May 1996 resignation. He then worked for the Frisco Police Department from June 1996 to January 2007, and then the Cherry Hills Village Police Department from February 2007 until he resigned in August 2013.

