Ex-Contra Costa County fire battalion chief admits to stealing $46K from fire department

(KRON) — A former Contra Costa County Fire Protection District battalion chief admitted to stealing thousands in fraudulent salary payments, the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

Louis Manzo, Jr., 58, of Danville was originally charged in 2019. He has since pled no contest to one count of felony grand theft.

KRON4 previously reported that Manzo allegedly took vacation days and later changed his time card to claim special pay. He also claimed overtime pay for events that he did not attend.

“Acts of public corruption erode the integrity of our institutions that are here to serve our communities,” said DA Diana Becton. “The resolution in this case ensures that the misappropriated funds are returned to the Fire District.”

The total amount of money that Con Fire lost from Manzo’s thefts is more than $46,000, the DA’s office said.

As punishment, Manzo will have to serve 30 days of “custody time,” one year of court probation and 30 days of community service, the DA’s office said. He must also pay restitution and fines and he cannot have contact with Con Fire employees.

