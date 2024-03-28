Ex-con charged with murder of NYPD cop Jonathan Diller in Queens car stop shooting

The gunman accused of shooting an NYPD cop during a Queens car stop was charged with murder Thursday — just hours before the start of Officer Jonathan Diller’s wake, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced.

Guy Rivera, 34, is charged with first-degree murder for allegedly shooting Diller and with attempted murder for trying to shoot Sgt. Sasha Rosen. Rivera’s gun jammed after he fired a single fatal shot and Rosen escaped unharmed.

Diller was shot Monday evening on Mott St. in Far Rockaway.

Police said Rivera, spotted moments earlier by Rosen with a gun in his hoodie pocket, tried to prevent Diller from pulling him out of the Kia Soul he had just entered.

During the struggle, he shot Diller, the bullet striking the cop beneath his bullet-resistant vest, according to cops. Diller died a short time later at Jamaica Hospital.

RIvera was shot and wounded by another officer and is recovering. Lindy Jones, 41, who was in the driver’s seat of the Soul, has been charged with gun possession.