Ex-con, 24, shot to death on Brooklyn street

A 24-year-old ex-con was shot to death on a Brooklyn street, police said Tuesday.

Brandon Dubois was shot on Myrtle Ave. near Throop Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant about 8:20 p.m. Monday, cops said.

Medics rushed him to Kings County Hospital but he could not be saved.

Four shell casings were recovered at the scene but there were no immediate arrests, police said.

Dubois was due back in court next Monday following a March 9 arrest in Bushwick for unauthorized use of a vehicle and misdemeanor possession of crack, records show. He had been released with no bail.

In November 2022, he was conditionally released after serving 37 months in prison for a Brooklyn gun possession conviction, records show. His post-release supervision ended in April.

Dubois had been living at a hotel in Queens when he was killed, according to cops.