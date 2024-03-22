Ex-Columbus cop Andrew Mitchell featured on A&E's 'Taking the Stand.' Here's what to know

The murder trials of former Columbus vice officer Andrew Mitchell were featured Thursday night in a new episode of A&E's "Taking the Stand."

The true crime show focuses on defendants who testify in their own defense, which Mitchell did.

Here's what you need to know.

Who is former Columbus police officer Andrew Mitchell?

Andrew Mitchell is a former Columbus vice officer indicted in April 2019 for the killing of 23-year-old Donna Dalton Castleberry.

On Aug. 23, 2018, Mitchell was working undercover in plain clothes and driving an unmarked car when he picked up Castleberry, who was working as a prostitute, on Columbus's West Side.

He drove her to a nearby apartment building, parked the car against a wall and engaged the vehicle's child locks, trapping her inside. He told Castleberry she was under arrest but did not have his police badge or radio when she asked for proof of his identity, according to prosecutors.

Mitchell testified that he showed her a plastic police badge, some blank police paperwork and handcuffs instead. A scuffle broke out, and Castleberry slashed Mitchell on the hand. He fired six rounds from his gun, hitting her three times. She died shortly after at the OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.

After a mistrial in 2022, Mitchell retried in 2023. The jury found him not guilty on April 18, 2023.

But Mitchell's criminal charges extend beyond the Castleberry case. In March 2019, a federal grand jury indicted him on charges alleging he forced women to have sex with him to avoid arrest, witness tampering and lying to FBI investigators.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law and one count of obstruction of justice in December. He could face seven to eleven years in prison, but the five years he's spent under arrest since 2019 will go toward his sentence.

His next sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 9.

Where can I watch A&E's 'Taking the Stand'?

Cable subscribers can watch the Andrew Mitchell episode of 'Taking the Stand' (season 3, episode 11) on A&E's website. Viewers have to log in with their cable providers before they can watch.

Individual episodes of 'Taking the Stand' are available for purchase on Youtube, Apple TV and Amazon Prime. As of Friday morning, only Youtube had the Andrew Mitchell episode available for purchase.

You can also catch 'Taking the Stand' when it airs on A&E through your cable provider or other services like Hulu TV and Youtube TV.

Where can I read more about the Andrew Mitchell case?

Columbus Dispatch reporter Bethany Bruner—who was featured on Thursday's 'Taking the Stand' episode— covered the Mitchell trials extensively. Here's the whole Andrew Mitchell saga in reverse chronological order.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Andrew Mitchell, former Columbus cop, featured on A&E true crime show