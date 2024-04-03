Ex-city worker's wrongful termination lawsuit, that cited role of mayor's wife, dismissed

The lawsuit filed against Louisville Metro Government by ex-city employee Samantha Ricketts was dismissed Wednesday by Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Tracy E. Davis.

Ricketts filed the lawsuit in February, alleging she lost her job after voicing concerns about the role of the mayor's wife in his administration.

The lawsuit, which is being handled by attorney Thomas Clay, alleges she was wrongfully terminated in a violation of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act. It includes a 19-page timeline and claims she received direct orders from the mayor's wife, Rachel Greenberg.

However, Davis found Ricketts' concerns were "best characterized as personal complaints over job-related activities and disagreements with management, and not 'actual or suspected mismanagement, waste, fraud, abuse of authority, or a substantial and specific danger to public health or safety,' or 'actual or suspected violation of anylaw, statute, executive order, administrative regulation, mandate, rule or ordinance.'"

"The allegations made by former employee Sam Ricketts had no legal merit and the Court clearly saw that and quickly dismissed the case," Greenberg said in a statement. "As I’ve said before, our city is fortunate to have Rachel – a compassionate, loving and kind First Lady who is committed to making an impact by volunteering with schools, children and families throughout Louisville who welcome her with open arms and smiles. I will continue to focus on what matters: Making Louisville a safer, stronger and healthier city for everyone."

Clay said he disagreed with the decision and plans to appeal.

Greenberg is also facing an ethics complaint filed by Malcomb Haming, a Republican Party official, based on Courier Journal reporting that the mayor's wife had a Metro Hall office, an @louisvilleky.gov email address and gave orders to staffers. Ethics experts told the paper that arrangement might violate the city's ethics rules, which the administration denies.

In the motion to dismiss the ethics complaint, Greenberg's attorney said Mayor’s Office staff “intermittently interact with [Greenberg’s wife] Rachel regarding her volunteer service, just like paid staff across Louisville Metro Government often interact with other volunteers.”

The Courier Journal obtained text messages March 27 that show Rachel Greenberg asked a Communications Department staffer for help with her Instagram account, including asking the staffer to take photos of her at an event and provide content and advice.

In a statement, Mayor’s Office Communications Director Scottie Ellis — the supervisor of the staffer who Rachel Greenberg texted — said since starting her role Jan. 2 of this year, she has been “aware of, and approved of photos and videos being provided by team members to the First Lady when she attends city or community events.”

Later, Ellis said no other Metro Government volunteers interact with her Communications Department staff.

The Louisville Metro Ethics Commission is weighing the motion to dismiss but has not yet decided. The commission heard arguments from lawyers Tuesday, but immediately adjourned when tornado sirens started going off as a storm moved through the area.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Lawsuit from ex-city worker over mayor's wife's role dismissed