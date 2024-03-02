Ex-Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid’s sentence commuted in DWI crash that injured girl

Missouri Gov. Michael Parson has commuted the sentence of Britt Reid, the former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach who seriously injured a young girl in a drunken driving crash in 2021.

The commutation announced Friday by Parson’s office means that Reid, the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, will serve the rest of his sentence under house arrest, a spokesman for Parson said.

“Mr. Reid has completed his alcohol abuse treatment program and has served more prison time than most individuals convicted of similar offenses,” Parson press secretary Johnathan Shiflett said.

“Mr. Reid will be under house arrest until October 31, 2025, with strict conditions of probation," he said.

Reid had a blood-alcohol level of .113 and was driving almost 84 mph when he crashed his truck into two stopped vehicles near Arrowhead Stadium on Feb. 4, 2021.

Ariel Young, who was 5 years old at the time, suffered injuries that included a traumatic brain injury. Ariel will have difficulties for the rest of her life, an attorney for her family has said.

Reid pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated and was sentenced in November 2022 to three years in prison. Prosecutors had sought four years, and the maximum allowed under the law was seven years.

The commutation does not shorten the sentence, but it allows it to be done under house arrest, Parson said in the commutation letter.

Reid can also be returned to prison if he violates conditions. Those include that he have an ignition interlock system installed in any vehicle he operates and random screenings for intoxicating substances.

An attorney for Ariel’s family responded to a request for comment by posing a question.

“What’s different between this criminal defendant and every other criminal defendant in the state of Missouri?” attorney Tom Porto said in an email.

Reid’s attorney, J.R. Hobbs, said they had no comment on the governor’s commutation.

Reid had been outside linebackers coach for the Chiefs, but after the crash he was placed on leave and the team let his contract expire.

The Chiefs in 2021 agreed to pay for the lifetime care for Ariel, as well as other expenses.

