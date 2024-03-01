Ex-Chiefs assistant Britt Reid drove drunk, injuring girl. Sentence commuted by governor

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has granted a commutation to former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid, who was convicted of driving while intoxicated and causing a crash that severely injured a 5-year-old girl.

Reid, 38, will be under house arrest until Oct. 31, 2025, according to Parson’s office.

Tom Porto, an attorney for the girl and her family, said Friday that he was in disbelief.

Reid, who is the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, pleaded guilty to a single felony charge of driving while intoxicated, causing serious injury, for the Feb. 4, 2021, crash.

Ariel Young was a passenger in one of two vehicles that Britt Reid’s pickup slammed into on the side of the entrance ramp along Interstate 435, near the team’s practice facility.

Prosecutors said Reid was driving 83 mph two seconds before the collision and had a serum blood alcohol content of 0.113 about two hours after the crash. The legal limit is 0.08, according to Missouri law.

Ariel was in a coma for 11 days.

In November 2022, Reid was sentenced to three years in prison.

Ariel’s mother, Felicia Miller, in a statement read by assistant Jackson County prosecutor Brady Twenter during the sentencing hearing, said her daughter still suffers from the crash. She drags her right foot when she walks, has trouble keeping her balance and becomes nauseated during car rides. Ariel takes special education classes and now wears thick glasses.

“This is our life,” Miller said in the statement. “Ariel’s life is forever changed because of Britt Reid. Her life will be dealing with the damage that Britt Reid did.

“She will deal with the effects of his actions every day for the rest of her life.”

The Missouri Department of Corrections website listed Reid as a current prisoner as of Feb. 29.