Ex-chief of detectives for Essex County Prosecutor's Office accidently shot in Cedar Grove

The former chief of detectives in the Essex County Prosecutor's Office, Anthony F. Ambrose, III, was injured when a firearm was accidently discharged at him this past Friday in Cedar Grove, officials said.

Ambrose has since been treated and released from a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The accidental shooting occurred at a private office complex, according to the press release sent by Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II.

The Cedar Grove Police Department are investigating the shooting. No other information on who shot the firearm or what led to the incident was released, the prosecutor's office said.

