Ex-Cantor Fitzgerald bond trader acquitted in U.S. of fraud

(Reuters) - A former Cantor Fitzgerald trader was acquitted on Thursday of U.S. charges that he defrauded investors by lying about the price of mortgage bond transactions he handled for them after the financial crisis, prosecutors said.

A federal jury in Hartford, Connecticut found David Demos, 37, not guilty of all five counts of securities fraud he faced in the latest trial to spill out of a federal crackdown targeting deceptive mortgage bond trading practices.





