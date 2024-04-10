Ex-Canterbury teacher Thomas Deane arrested after nearly one month on lam

About a month after authorities launched a search for Thomas Deane, 32, a former Canterbury teacher arrested in April 2022 for sexual acts with a child and rearrested the following month on 28 child porn charges, authorities confirmed they captured him.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers on Wednesday updated their search for Thomas Deane, 32, of Bonita Springs, indicating he was in custody. It remained unclear Wednesday afternoon where Deane was apprehended.

Deane worked as a history teacher at the Canterbury School, a private college prep school in Fort Myers. Lee County sheriff's deputies arrested him on April 6 on charges of lewd and lascivious battery, accused of having oral sex with a 16-year-old boy.

Deane, whose home address is across the street from a Bonita Springs elementary school, was charged with possession of more than 100 images of child pornography at the time of his latter arrest.

According to his arrest affidavit, several of the videos found in Deane's possession included adults and teens sexually assaulting toddlers and small children.

Deane was booked into the Lee County Jail on May 10, 2022, on $420,000 bond. He was released Sept. 23, 2022, on $70,000 lesser bond a judge approved.

Lee Circuit Judge Margaret Steinbeck on March 11 issued a bench warrant for Deane's arrest. The warrant indicates Deane will be held without bond.

Court records indicate Deane is represented by Lawrence Meltzer, of the Meltzer & Bell law firm. A receptionist for the law firm answered a phone call Wednesday afternoon and said Meltzer wasn't available for comment.

"We're not going to make a statement," she said at least three times when asked if the law firm was aware of Deane's apprehension.

Charges dropped in first case involving teen victim

Before the arrest on child pornography, Deane was charged April 6, 2022, with two counts of lewd and lascivious behavior on a victim between 12 and 16.

But since August 2023, Deane only faces the charges in the latter of his two arrests.

Assistant State Attorney Francine Donnorummo dropped the charged in the first case against Deane on Aug. 22, 2023. Court records don't specify why the charges were dropped.

The arrest affidavit said Deane connected with a teen on Grindr, a meet-up app for LGBTQ+ people, in December 2021. They then moved their conversations to Snapchat, a messaging and photo- or video-sending app where content automatically deletes itself after 24 hours.

In February 2022, the boy's mother reported to the FBI that her son was the victim of a sex crime in Bonita Springs. Lee County sheriff's detectives interviewed her son in March, who said Deane fondled him under his clothing and that they had oral sex.

Court records didn't reflect Deane's next court hearing by Wednesday afternoon.

