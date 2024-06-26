Ex-Bush Strategist Spells Out Biden-Trump Choice With Chilling House Sitter Line

Matthew Dowd on Tuesday likened the 2024 election choice between President Joe Biden and presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump to that of choosing between two elderly — but incredibly different — people to sit your home.

Biden “may forget to turn the porch light off and he may take a nap or two while you’re away from the house, that’s Joe Biden, but he’s going to water your plants and feed your dog,” Dowd, who was a GOP strategist for George W. Bush’s 2004 campaign, told MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace.

Trump, however, will “kill your plants, sell your furniture, and kill your dog and probably let the burglars in so he could split the profits on whatever the burglar is going to get,” he contrasted.

“That’s the choice between two older people that are gonna sit your house,” suggested Dowd. “Somebody forgets the porch light and someone that will sell your furniture and kill your dog.”

“That’s it, that’s it,” agreed Wallace.

CNN will host the first debate between Biden and Trump in Atlanta on Thursday.

Watch Dowd’s comments from the 33-minute mark here:

Related...