Ex-Bush Aide Offers Brutal Summary Of What Donald Trump Wants In Running Mate

Presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump is looking for an “absolute human zero” to become his running mate for the 2024 election, said David Frum.

Trump will recognize potential picks with their own presidential ambitions, former George W. Bush speechwriter Frum told MSNBC’s Katy Tur over the weekend.

“Anything that smacks of talent or character or independent judgment is going to be anathema to Trump,” said Frum, a senior editor at The Atlantic.

Instead, the former president wants “a contest of self-humiliation” from which he can select “the most negligible person,” he continued.

It could be someone who “adds gender or racial diversity to the ticket,” Frum acknowledged. “But the prime criteria is zero-ness. And so we’re watching ‘America’s Top Zero.’”

Watch the analysis here:

Several of Trump’s potential VP picks have hit the headlines in recent weeks for the wrong reasons, including the sycophantic praise and staunch defenses of Trump from Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s (R) admission about shooting dead her puppy.

Related...