Ex-boyfriend nabbed in 2005 murder of Bronx mom who was found by young daughter

After nearly 20 years, police have arrested the man they say killed his ex-girlfriend the day before Thanksgiving in her Bronx kitchen, where her 12-year-old daughter later found her dead on the floor.

U.S. Marshals arrested James Devore, 54, for the Nov. 23, 2005 murder of Erica Robinson, 28.

Devore, of Mansfield, Ohio, was Robinson’s ex-boyfriend, police said. He was charged Wednesday with murder in the decades-old homicide in the slain woman’s apartment on Grant Ave. near E. 167th St. in Morrisania.

Robinson was preparing to cook a Thanksgiving dinner for her friends and coworkers when she was knifed to death, the Daily News reported at the time.

The victim was a security guard at an East Harlem homeless shelter, where she was so excited to host the holiday at her home that she had gushed to coworkers about buying a new set of pots and pans for the feast.

There were no signs of forced entry in the apartment, where Devore stabbed Robinson in the chest, police said.

Robinson lived in the city for about four years before she was killed. She was from Columbus, Ohio.

Along with the young daughter who discovered her dead body, Robinson lived in the apartment with an ex-boyfriend’s 15-year-old daughter, whom she was raising.

Devore’s arraignment in Bronx Criminal Court was pending Wednesday night.