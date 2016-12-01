Ex-Bodyguard Says Casey Anthony Killed Daughter

"Without a doubt. I think everybody knew she did it," the former bodyguard said this week.

A Florida woman who was found not guilty of killing her toddler daughter actually committed the murder, a former bodyguard of the accused killer claimed this week, according to a new media report. Casey Anthony is just one of many mothers who have "killed their kid," Rob Dick insisted, Radar Online reported Wednesday.

“I still question why it had the world’s fascination with it," he told the hosts of the "Allegedly" podcast. "There are lots of women out there that killed their kid. And I do say killed their kid."

Pressed for clarification, Dick went a bit further in his assertion of Anthony guilt. "Without a doubt," said Dick, who protected Anthony after she was first charged in 2008. "I think everybody knew she did it."

Anthony was charged with first degree murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated manslaughter of a child and four counts of providing false information to police. It was not immediately clear when Dick stopped being Anthony's bodyguard.

Dick is far from the first person to allege the then-25-year-old got away with murder. A private investigator involved in the search for missing 2-year-old Caylee Anthony said he told Anthony's lead defense attorney in 2008 that she "dumped the body somewhere, and he needed all the help he could get to find the body before anyone else did."

However, another lawyer working on Anthony's defense team maintained her client's innocence during a TV interview in September. "I've never seen anything hateful about Casey," Cheney Mason said at the time.

Anthony was arrested in 2008 for child neglect after Caylee went missing. She was ultimately indicted in 2010. A jury found her not guilty in 2011. Caylee's remains were eventually found that same year near Anthony's family home in Orlando, nearly three years after the little girl was first reported missing.

Authorities were first notified of Caylee's disappearance nearly a month after she first went missing — the same day Anthony moved in with her boyfriend — prompting increased speculation of Anthony's guilt that led to her eventual arrest and indictment.

