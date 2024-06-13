Ex-Bergen town employee claims age discrimination, wrongful termination in lawsuit

A former assistant treasurer working for Upper Saddle River is accusing the borough of firing him for a younger employee.

Jeffrey Smyrychynski, a 54-year-old Oakland resident who filed a lawsuit in Bergen County Superior Court last week, said he was hired in July 2017 as an assistant treasurer with Upper Saddle River.

The borough council members, mayor and borough administrator are all named in the lawsuit in addition to Upper Saddle River. The borough did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit said Theodore Preusch, the borough administrator, met with a vendor named UGI Energy Services around April 2023. Smyrychynski said the vendor submitted bills and invoices to the prior chief financial officer who no longer worked with the borough and they were assigned to Smyrychynski to process. The lawsuit said UGI Energy Services didn't submit supporting paperwork with their bills. Smyrychynski told them they were already paying PSE&G for the same services and that the payment of the bills was "not authorized" and it was a "duplicate bill."

Lawsuits Residents accuse Bergen town of infringing on free speech with summonses over lawn signs

Smyrychynski said he reported the billing issue with the chief financial officer and that the vendor sent an email with the conversation, which was recorded without his consent, to Preusch and the borough clerk.

According to the lawsuit, Smyrychynski heard Preusch tell other borough employees that he was going to serve him with a Rice Notice because he refused to process the bill. A Rice Notice is a required notification for when a town employee's employment will be discussed.

Smyrychynski said he continued working as the assistant treasurer until August 2023 when he was suspended without pay pending the outcome of a case filed against him in Oakland Municipal Court. The suit said the dispute in Oakland was between Smyrychynski and FedEx and didn't involve Upper Saddle River.

The lawsuit said Smyrychynski's attorney sent a letter to the borough in September 2023 that the Oakland Municipal Court matter had been resolved through a conditional dismissal and asked that Upper Saddle River reinstate his client. Smyrychynski said the borough didn't respond to the attorney's letter and failed to respond to a second letter sent in January.

Smyrychynski received a notice in May from the New Jersey Division of Pensions and Benefits that his health insurance benefits would end on May 31 after his termination with the borough. Smyrychynski said he received a letter the next day from the New Jersey Division of Pensions and Benefits saying his benefits would be retroactively ended on April 30.

The lawsuit claims Smyrychynski never received a Rice Notice from Upper Saddle River notifying him that his firing was being considered and received no communication that the borough was firing him. The suit accuses the defendants of violating their duty by failing to notify Smyrychynski of the meeting regarding his termination in advance of the meeting. Smyrychynski said the borough replaced him with a younger employee.

Smyrychynski said the borough and other defendants unlawfully terminated him, violated the New Jersey Conscientious Employee Protection Act and violated the state's law against discrimination.

The suit is seeking compensatory and punitive damages, attorney's fees, cost of the suit, prejudgment interest and any other relief the court determines.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Upper Saddle River NJ faces wrongful termination lawsuit