Ex-Aurora firefighter's assault, domestic violence charges dismissed

Assault and domestic violence charges against a former Aurora firefighter have been dismissed, although they could be refiled.

Jason Allan Dailey, 35, had been charged in a grand jury indictment with second-degree felony assault and two counts of first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence in connection with the alleged assaults of two women at his Streetsboro home on June 11, 2023.

Those charges, however, were dismissed last week "without prejudice," meaning they could be refiled in the future, according to Portage County Common Pleas Court records.

An explanation for the dismissal could not be found in online court records. Calls made to Dailey's attorney and the Portage County Prosecutor's Office were not immediately returned.

Dailey was a part-time firefighter and paramedic in Aurora. He was hired in August 2018.

Aurora Fire Chief Matthew McBirney said Wednesday that Dailey was suspended without pay after the charges were filed and remained so until he resigned within the previous two weeks.

McBirney declined to comment further.

Streetsboro Police said the charges stemmed from allegations that Dailey assaulted two women, now 44 and 21. The indictment identified the younger woman as the victim of the felonious assault.

Police said she suffered a fractured finger that required surgery after she allegedly was thrown against a wall. The other woman suffered bruises to her chest, ribs, arms and thighs after she also allegedly was thrown against a wall and then to the ground, police said.

