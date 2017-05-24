Ex-aide to soccer federation leader pleads guilty in scandal

NEW YORK (AP) — A former aide to the president of the North American professional soccer federation has pleaded guilty to money laundering conspiracy in a worldwide soccer scandal.

Costas Takkas (KAH'-stuhs TAH'-kuhs) worked at CONCACAF (KAHN'-kuh-kaf), the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football. He entered the plea Wednesday in federal court in New York City.

The British citizen is the former secretary general of the Cayman Islands Football Association.

He was accused of demanding and accepting bribes of millions of dollars for then-CONCACAF President Jeffrey Webb linked to the sale of marketing rights for World Cup qualifiers. Webb pleaded guilty to racketeering charges and awaits sentencing.

The case is part of a sprawling prosecution that triggered turmoil at FIFA, the governing body of international soccer.