EVSC and teachers union at stalemate over retention payments

EVANSVILLE — The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corp. and the Evansville Teachers Association (ETA) are stalemated over a bonus stipend payment, each blaming the other for a protracted legal dispute and both apparently waiting for the outcome of a similar case.

The school corporation agreed to make $1,500 retention bonus payments in September of last year to educators who work in Title I “high-priority” schools. Those schools serve large swaths of low-income students. EVSC called the bonuses a supplement to a collectively bargained $1,500 stipend the teachers got the same month. That made a total of $3,000.

On March 11, the EVSC school board approved an agreement with ETA to make new $3,000 retention stipend payments this September to teachers in 14 Title I-served schools. The resulting "memorandum of understanding" characterized the stipend as a retention strategy and a "one-time" payment.

The new agreement, though, came against the contentious backdrop of an "unfair labor practice" complaint the ETA filed against EVSC last year with the Indiana Education Employment Relations Board.

The teachers union alleged the school corporation failed to collectively bargain the retention bonus amount. When EVSC added $1,500 retention bonus payments to the collectively bargained $1,500 stipend, the union said, it effectively doubled a bargained stipend without bargaining it. ETA argued that violates the right of Indiana teachers to collectively bargain salaries, wages, and benefits, including pay increases.

EVSC argued the retention bonus is a supplemental payment — a non-recurring bonus that under Indiana law does not have to be bargained.

And that is where ETA and EVSC remain at loggerheads. Each blames the other for the fact that the unfair labor practice complaint continues to move forward, despite this latest round of $3,000 payments.

The teachers union has declined comment, saying mediation proceedings are confidential. But an ETA representative handed the Courier & Press a written statement after the school board approved the new "one-time" $3,000 retention stipend.

"We are of the opinion that the written agreement between ETA and EVSC in this (memorandum of understanding) satisfied what was our most recent offer to EVSC to settle the ULP (unfair labor practice complaint)," the statement said. "EVSC does not share that opinion, so the ULP continues."

Pat Shoulders, EVSC's attorney, acknowledged the school corporation hasn't budged from its stance that the retention bonuses don't have to be negotiated.

"If they (ETA) think the fact that we offered this memorandum of understanding is some type of admission that we should have bargained it the first time, it certainly is not that," Shoulders said.

The Title I teachers got their money last year and they'll get it again this year, the school corporation attorney said. ETA should dismiss its ULP claim, he declared.

"The whole thing is moot," Shoulders said. "The last one (bonus) was paid. This one was paid. What’s the point?

"This (retention bonus) wasn’t conditioned by the last one, and there may not be one in the future, so there’s no reason to continue to argue about a retention bonus that was paid last September. It’s nice that the union didn’t file (an ULP complaint) when we said we were going to pay one this time. And everybody ought to just part company as friends here."

ETA is pointing to a similar pending case in Richmond, Indiana, Shoulders said.

In May 2023, Richmond schools announced one-time bonuses for teachers as a strategy to fight high turnover rates. Teachers in good standing — many of them mid-career teachers who believed their pay didn't match their experience — would receive supplemental payments of $525.

But the Richmond Education Association argued that the plan altered compensation and thus would have to be bargained per Indiana law. The teachers union filed an unfair labor practice complaint against the school district, which has yet to be decided.

The road ahead is uncertain, EVSC attorney Shoulders said.

"I think everybody believes the decision will either be made by the Legislature, the courts or the (Indiana Education) Employment Relations Board," he said.

"The whole state needs to know what the definition of a supplemental payment is under the Indiana statute. And that’s going to get decided by someone at some point."

The ETA appears to be looking even farther ahead.

The teachers union's president, Lori Young, told the school board on March 11 that educators at Title I schools aren't the only ones who should be getting stipends encouraging them to stay.

"Though we recognize the challenges posed by certain funding sources, our dedication to pursuing retention stipends for all educators remains steadfast," Young said. "And we are committed to negotiating retention stipends for all educators during future bargaining endeavors."

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: EVSC and teachers union at stalemate over retention payments