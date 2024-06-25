EVSC creating detailed 'guidelines' for law banning cellphones in class

EVANSVILLE — Students’ cellphone use at school will be banned during class time districtwide in the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corp., as a new law passed earlier this year says it must be all over Indiana.

The EVSC school board guaranteed that Monday, when it passed a new — and very general — policy aligning with the statute that bans “any portable wireless device” from being used during instructional time. The one-page EVSC policy allows some exceptions for cellphone use in schools. It says students can be "disciplined" and may see their devices confiscated by school administrators.

But presenting the policy to the school board Monday was the easy part, EVSC administrators said.

The real details — where EVSC's 22,000 students can use their cellphones and where they can’t, where the devices should be kept, what constitutes an emergency that permits use, the definitions of class time, the particulars of consequences for students who do not comply and more — await guidelines that EVSC administrators are still developing. The guidelines implementing the policy are intended to be consistent across all grade levels.

"I do understand emergencies," Superintendent David Smith told the school board Monday. "That is not defined in the law, so it’s not defined in this policy. But in our guidelines, we will make certain that administrators in their individual buildings, be it high school or middle school or elementary, can have what that definition is."

Smith also acknowledged the obvious, the rationale for the General Assembly's statute. Teachers all over the state have said they feared that the pervasive use of cellphones during class interferes with students' academic success and their mental health.

"They do serve a purpose, but they can be incredibly disruptive," he said.

Until now, EVSC schools have dealt with student cellphone use during class time in a variety of ways.

"We did have some high schools that basically said you cannot utilize cell phones in class, and they had great success with it," corporation spokesman Jason Woebkenberg said after Monday's school board meeting.

At Lodge Community School, students are required to keep their cellphones inside their lockers at all times during the school day. Cellphones brought into classrooms are confiscated.

"Students may pick up their cellphone from school administration after the first offense," the school's website states. "Any cellphone offense after will require a parent to come to the school to pick up the cellphone."

EVSC administrators told the school board that staff has been consulting the corporation's Teacher Voice group and building administrators to compile the detailed guidelines, which they said will be disclosed to parents before school starts again for students on August 5. The new law, which takes effect July 1, gives school districts discretion on how to implement the ban.

"We’re going to have to be specific. We understand that, because people will want to know those details," Woebkenberg said. "They’re going to want to know, ‘Does this apply to the classroom, to the cafeteria, to before school, to after school?' They’re going to want to know, ‘What constitutes an emergency situation?’"

About one thing, the policy passed Monday night was specific.

The term, wireless communication devices, "shall mean any wireless, web-enabled device capable of allowing voice/messaging/data communication between two (2) or more parties, (e.g. cellular telephones (smartwatches, earbuds/AirPods/headphones), tablet and laptop computers, and gaming devices, etc.)," it states.

Woebkenberg noted that all EVSC students K-12 are provided with a tablet or laptop. Lest there be any doubt, they will continue to use that instructional technology in the classroom for academic purposes.

There were — are — questions

School board President Terry Gamblin kicked off a flurry of questions Monday with one that went to the heart of where decision-making power lies in EVSC.

"When you come up with the guidelines, will they be brought back to us?" Gamblin asked.

"That is not our normal process," EVSC Chief of Staff Rick Cameron replied. "Certainly, guidelines can always be shared with the (school) board, but they’re not brought to the board for approval. Because guidelines change periodically, as well."

Smith added that, "’when we put the guideline in place, if it’s not working, we don’t want to have to bring it back to the board for information and action, and then a month later have to tweak that."

"So those are part of the staff responsibilities you charge us with," the superintendent said.

But school board members had questions nevertheless.

"Do we as an administration have the bandwidth to take those calls (at schools) when a parent and/or guardian calls regarding an emergency?" Melissa C. Moore asked.

Smith was ready for the question.

"Sometimes an emergency is a parent calling to see what their child wants for supper that night," he said. "Parents probably will not reach out to the school with those kinds of emergencies, but if we have to get information to students, we certainly will do that."

David Hollingsworth asked: How will compliance be monitored?

Central High School has had students put their devices in pouches that would go into closets during class time, Cameron said. Other schools favor having devices placed in lockers.

"Those are the things that are being worked out with the guidelines," Cameron said.

Smith added a complicating factor to that solution, noting that most proposed solutions come with drawbacks. Not all of EVSC's lockers have locks on them, he said. Very secure, military-style lockers? They wouldn't be a problem when students come into school — but when they leave, tight bus schedules would turn them into a serious time crunch.

How tough will consequences be fur using a cellphone during class?

EVSC's new one-page policy states: "In addition to being disciplined, students caught using a WCD during instructional time, or in a manner that violates an acceptable use policy, may have their device confiscated by schooladministrators."

That's about as specific as it gets about consequences for failing to comply with the guidelines that are to come.

Woebkenberg didn't get very specific either, after the school board's meeting.

"I think what we are optimistic about is that students are going to understand what the expectation is and schools are going to be very aware of what the new guidelines are so that students are going to be in an environment where they understand what they can and cannot do with their own personal devices," he said.

Students refusing to comply would be dealt with "as we would with any other situation where a student was not wanting to comply," Woebkenberg said.

"We always look at every situation on its own merits," the EVSC spokesman said. "We don’t have a playbook that says, ‘If a student does this, the following consequence happens,’ because you have to judge every situation on its own."

Smith: EVSC is braced for reactions

There will be an adjustment period, Cameron told the school board. There may be a lot of calls at first, but as things shake out and students and parents acclimate to the new policy and guidelines, those may level off.

Smith said EVSC is ready for the calls.

"As with any change, not everyone’s going to be happy," the superintendent said. "But I do think that the benefit, (in) other places that have put this type of policy in place, are pretty dramatic."

