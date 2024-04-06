All EVRAZ Steel Mill employees are safely evacuated

TechCrunch

Tucked into Rubrik's IPO filing this week — between the parts about employee count and cost statements — was a nugget that reveals how the data management company is thinking about generative AI and the risks that accompany the new tech: Rubrik has quietly set up a governance committee to oversee how artificial intelligence is implemented in its business. According to the Form S-1, the new AI governance committee includes managers from Rubrik's engineering, product, legal and information security teams. Together, the teams will evaluate the potential legal, security and business risks of using generative AI tools and ponder "steps that can be taken to mitigate any such risks," the filing reads.