How evolution can be super speedy when life depends on it

Side-blotched lizards swapped colour when they were moved to different environments - Current Biology

It is an evolutionary problem which has puzzled scientists since Charles Darwin first proposed development by natural selection: how do species stay alive while they are evolving to suit their environment?

While Darwin supposed that the fittest in any generation survived, passing on favourable traits, the 19th century psychologist James Mark Baldwin argued traits could change in a single lifetime - known as the Baldwin Effect.

Now scientists have proven the Baldwin Effect, after showing that lizards can change colour within just a few days to blend into a new environment and avoid being eaten. Their offspring are then born with the genes which produce the helpful new colour.

"It's an old and very powerful idea, and now we have genetic evidence of how it happens in the wild," said Dr Barry Sinervo, Professor of ecology and evolutionary biology at UC Santa Cruz.

To find out whether the Baldwin Effect was true, researchers studied two populations of side-blotched lizards, one which lives in the sandy Mojave Desert and another which inhabits the black rocks of the Pisgah Lava Flow in California.

The Mojave lizards have evolved tan and brown markings to help them blend into their desert surroundings while the lava flow lizards are jet black.

The Pisgah Lava Flow in the Eastern Mojave Desert Credit: Current Biology More

The light-coloured lizards would be easy-picking for predators on the black lava flow, so scientists were curious about how they survived long enough to develop a darker colour.

But when researchers swapped the lizards from one background to another they started to change colour within a week, and by four months the animals had completely switched hue.

The researchers also cross-bred lizards from the two populations, raised the offspring in a common environment, and measured their colouration.

The experiments showed that variations genes which produce melanin - the tanning pigment - correlated with the darkness of the lizards' skins showing the changes were happening at a genetic level.

Genetic sampling of side-blotched lizards surrounding the lava flow also showed that the darker gene variants found in the lava population were restricted to that population, suggesting that the variants arose through mutations that occurred in lizards living on the lava and spread within that population.

And finally modelling studies showed the mutations arose thousands of years after the lava flow occurred, about 22,000 years ago.

First author Dr Ammon Corl of University of California Berkeley’s Museum of Vertebrate Zoology said: “Baldwin predicted that plasticity allows organisms to colonise new environments, and they then develop new adaptations through natural selection,” he said.

“Until now, however, we have lacked the genetic tools to show this is going on in a field setting.

"In some ways, it's amazing that natural selection still acts in the presence of so much plasticity. All it takes is a bit of a mismatch and that can make the difference between life and death.”

The findings are published in the journal Current Biology.