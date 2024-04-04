'An evil that lurks in the shadows': Youngkin signs bill to ban labor-trafficking in state

COLONIAL HEIGHTS – Calling it “an evil that lurks in the shadows” everywhere, Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday signed into law a bill that criminalizes labor trafficking at the state level.

Before a packed house at the Colonial Heights Courthouse, the governor signed legislation co-sponsored by Del. Mike Cherry, R-Colonial Heights that would make it a felony for anyone to force a person into labor through threats against their financial well-being or the lives of them and their family members. Up until now, Virginia was the only state that had not classified labor trafficking as an enforceable state law. Any prosecution of Virginia cases was done through the federal system.

Cherry, who co-sponsored House Bill 633 with Democratic Del. Karrie Delaney of Fairfax County, noted that the issue was a “signature goal” of Youngkin’s when he took office in 2022. One of the first executive orders the governor signed was the establishment of a commission to recommend prevention of human trafficking in Virginia.

“We will not sit idly by while people are trafficked through Virginia,” Cherry said at Wednesday’s bill-signing.

The bill passed unanimously through both General Assembly chambers and had the backing of state Attorney General Jason Miyares and Virginia First Lady Suzanne Youngkin – both of whom were at the ceremony.

Miyares called labor trafficking “as inexcusable as sex trafficking” because it involved “a debt that could never be repaid” by the victim being trafficked.

Human-trafficking survivor Joy Bogese of Chesterfield County speaks during a ceremony Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at the Colonial Heights Courthouse. The bill makes it a state felony for anyone to force a person into labor through threats to them or their family members.

Joy Bogese of Chesterfield County, herself a former trafficking victim, said having a state law in place during her ordeal “would have made the difference” in how she spent her earlier years.

“Accountability leads to protection, safety and hope,” Bogese told the crowd.

While human trafficking has occurred across all corners of the state, it is most prominent in areas such as central Virginia with its proximity to ports in Richmond and Tidewater, and its position along Interstate 95, the preeminent north-south corridor on the East Coast.

In his remarks, Youngkin noted that trafficking “had been at the tops of our hearts for a long time” before he took office. That was why he signed the executive order so early into his term and worked with lawmakers to draft new state law.

“Our goal was not to reduce labor trafficking by 10%,” he said, “but to end it.”

The new law will go into effect July 1, 2024.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is an award-winning journalist who covers breaking news, government and politics. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @BAtkinson_PI.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Governor signs labor-trafficking ban into law