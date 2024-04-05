Evidence unravels Pagans' defense in Marion County Circuit Court

Apr. 5—FAIRMONT — Assistant County Prosecuting Attorney Sean Murphy buried John Wolfe's defense with an avalanche of forensic evidence on day two of his trial.

Wolfe faces murder and conspiracy charges for the killing of Henry Silver in September 2022.

"Keep your phone on, I might need bail money," Wolfe wrote to Ryan Lane on Sept. 9, 2022 by text. Lane is president of the Pagans Motorcycle Club chapter Wolfe belongs to.

Ten minutes later, Silver was gunned down in the parking lot of the Carolina Arbors by three men wearing ski masks.

The prosecution spent the majority of day two delivering forensic evidence to the jury in Marion County Circuit Court, pieces of which also revealed details of Wolfe's character. Defense attorneys Scott Alan Shough and John Colton Rogers found few openings to cross examine the prosecution's witnesses, which included expert testimony from two witnesses trained in digital forensics and the medical examiner who examined Silver's body. However, the star of the show was Det. William Matthew Pigott, whose testimony took up the bulk of the day.

Wolfe's defense chose against having Wolfe testify on his own behalf.

Once the methods used to retrieve messages from the perpetrator's phones and their location was established, Murphy set out to connect all the pieces of his case using Pigott as a guide for the jury to follow. Murphy used call logs, texts and eyewitness testimony to undermine any version of alternative events the defense hoped to foster.

Key to Murphy's case was Pigott's acute understanding of how the Pagan Motorcycle Club operates. Pigott has worked multiple cases involving the gang in the past and has developed expertise on the group as a result. Pigott described how the Pagans view themselves as outlaws, setting themselves apart from their fellow citizens who live within the boundaries of society. Calling themselves the 1% of people who reject society, the Pagans live by their own rules and look down on anyone who isn't part of their world.

"You want to steal your brother's money, women, class, respect," Pigott said, reciting a piece of Pagan dogma. "If you do, your brothers will do you."

Another common phrase was, "Do unto others and split." The killers hopped into their truck and fled after gunning down Silver.

Murphy tied a link between these phrases and what happened to Silver. Events echoed Pagan dogma.

Shough raised objections to the admissibility of the evidence Murphy brought tying Wolfe to the gang. Judge David Janes overruled Shough, noting that the objection has been brought up before. Previously, Shough and Rogers argued in a court filing on the admissibility of Pagan related evidence that the prosecution was trying to prosecute Wolfe based on his ties to the Pagans, rather than any evidence linking Wolfe to Silver's murder. Janes ruled saying the evidence was relevant and allowed it at trial.

One more Pagan graphic Murphy demonstrated to the jury showed why the connection to the Pagans mattered. On a skull with its mouth covered by a bandana, the words, "No face, no case, no one talks, everyone walks," were written around the skull. Men in black ski masks hid their faces before shooting Silver. Wolfe denied knowing Silver or knowing what happened in the parking lot when questioned by detectives.

Yet somehow, Pagan dogma did not fool investigators. Although Wolfe did not testify, the jury still had the opportunity to hear Wolfe tell his side of the story. Murphy showed the jury Pigott's interview with Wolfe that was filmed after his arrest. Pigott read Wolfe his Miranda Rights. Wolfe spoke to detectives without a lawyer present.

"I'm not a confrontational guy, I don't like fights," Wolfe told Pigott on Oct. 20, 2022 the day of Wolfe's arrest. Throughout the interview, Wolfe claimed he didn't remember much of the events the night Silver was murdered. He denied speaking to anyone, or leaving the apartment or even briefly hosting the men in the ski masks in the apartment Wolfe was in before the shooting. He also denied knowing who Silver was before Sept. 9.

Through phone records, texts and eyewitness accounts, Murphy found over 25 separate instances where Wolfe's version of events did not match up with known facts. On tape, Pigott got Wolfe to admit he knew Silver. He learned what Silver looked like when Zena Carpenter, Silver's significant other, sent Wolfe pictures and texts proving an affair between Silver and Megan Ball, Wolfe's partner. Witnesses also contradicted Wolfe's version of events prior to the shooting and after. Wolfe contradicted himself in the interview.

The texts Wolfe sent to Lane revealed just how tied into the Pagans Wolfe's love life was.

"I think about you in a non-gay way," Wolfe wrote to Lane.

The pair discussed the emotional hardship Wolfe faced due to Ball's infidelity. Lane in turn was supportive of Wolfe. Were it not for the crime, homophobia and murder, it would be an example of positive male support.

Wolfe and Ball were dealing with child support matters while the affair took place.

"I need to get this court [expletive] out of the way, then I'll handle the [expletive]," Wolfe wrote to Lane. Later, Wolfe also wrote, "I haven't told anyone but you because I know what the outcome would be."

At one point, Lane replied, "After this court [expletive] is done, we need to handle that [expletive]."

These messages contradicted Wolfe's statement to police that he didn't know Silver. They also reveal how Wolfe felt about Ball.

"She's just a piece of [expletive] at this point in time," Wolfe wrote. "If he wants her, he can have her."

Earlier in the day, a witness who has kids with Wolfe testified he propositioned her weeks after the shooting by telling her "I want a piece of [expletive]." Going to jail was his motivation for being there.

Despite their best efforts, Shough and Rogers could not deflect the tidal wave of forensic evidence Murphy unleashed. Most of their cross examination came after Pigott finished his direct testimony. Up until then cross examination had been light, some of the prosecution's witnesses were dismissed without either Rogers or Shough asking questions. These were mostly the expert witnesses.

At one point, Murphy showed the jury a black ski mask he argued may have been used in the shooting. The ski mask was recovered during a police raid on the Pagans' clubhouse. Shough asked Pigott if police had retrieved any forensic evidence such as blood from the mask. Pigott said the mask had not been tested. The mask had also been in a high traffic room for several weeks after the shooting. Shough also brought up the truck used by the killers to make their getaway. The truck had been captured on multiple cameras. Shough asked if the occupants could be identified within the truck. Pigott said no.

Finally, at one point Shough objected to photo evidence of gang tattoos that Murphy planned to show as evidence. Among the tattoos were Nazi symbols and swastikas. Shough objected on the grounds that showing those photos would prejudice the jury against his client. Murphy agreed to obscure the symbols as an offering to Shough. Shough accepted and the photos were entered into evidence.

With his avalanche of evidence at rest, Murphy rested his case. Shough and Rogers rested as well, choosing to not have Wolfe take the stand in his own defense. Judge Janes dismissed the jury for the day.

On Friday, the jury begins deliberating the verdict. They will have to choose if there's enough wiggle room in the state's case for Wolfe's narrative to be plausible, or if Murphy's avalanche will sweep Wolfe away to prison.

