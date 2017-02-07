The evidence that Trump does, in fact, own a bathrobe

There were plenty of embarrassing details in the New York Times piece about the fumbles of the current Trump administration.

But White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer seemed especially bothered by the assertion that the president "watch[es] television in his bathrobe."

SEE ALSO: Melissa McCarthy makes a better Sean Spicer than Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

That can't be true, Spicer told reporters Monday, because, quote, "I don't think the president owns a bathrobe. He definitely doesn't wear one."

"I don't think the president owns a bathrobe. He definitely doesn't wear one."—Sean Spicer pic.twitter.com/ZkxZOwTH5m — Michael C. Bender (@MichaelCBender) February 6, 2017

Never mind that a quick Google search will reveal that he's been photographed in bathrobes regularly throughout his life, painting a picture of a bonafide bathrobe superfan.

Never mind that it's probably safe to assume that a man who owns a chain of luxury hotels and spends time considering different styles of drapery most likely has spent time in a bathrobe. (Just in case he didn't bring one with him, the White House staff actually stocks them.)

There's plenty of other claims that we'd love to hear Spicer's explanation for (like that "aides confer in the dark because they cannot figure out how to operate the light switches in the cabinet room") but of the information released from the press pool, the only statement he addressed directly was regarding the bathrobe.

Naturally, Twitter quickly jumped at the chance to #expose Trump for the bathrobe-lover he truly is:

Honestly the amount of Donald-Trump-in-a-bathrobe pictures readily available to the public is, in a word, remarkable.

Certainly unprecedented for a sitting president. If this many are archived on our sweet internet, how many more exist in the pages of family photo albums locked away in Trump Tower? We hope to never know.

Trump even donated an autographed bathrobe to be auctioned off for charity in 2016. It fetched more than $15,000.

We're sure Spicer won't be printing out these tweets any time soon.