Evidence in Swan Boat Club tragedy to be laid out in court

The driver accused of killing two young siblings in Newport’s Swan Boat Club tragedy will be back in Monroe's district court on Thursday for a hearing that will decide whether the case against her will go to trial.

Marshella Chidester, 66, is accused of driving while intoxicated when police say she plowed an SUV through the wall of the boat club during a 3-year-old's circus-themed birthday party on April 20, killing two young siblings and injuring about a dozen others. Chidester's attorney, however, has said it was a medical issue, not alcohol, that caused the crash.

She was charged with eight crimes related to the crash, including two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, causing death.

Chidester’s blood alcohol content the day of the crash will likely be revealed during Thursday’s hearing in Monroe's 1st District Court that’s called preliminary examination, among other evidence from the prosecution.

The scene of the tragedy has been described as chaotic and horrific: A loud crash that could be heard several houses down the gravel road, then screams of children, parents, grandparents. Adults rushed to take toddlers to safety. Victims thought a bomb had went off. Debris scattered the floor, and food from the birthday party was strewn everywhere, including the ceiling.

Monroe County Prosecutor Jeffery Yorkey previously said in court that a preliminary alcohol breath test on Chidester was "significantly over the legal limit" but he was not specific. He had pointed to a history of "severe substance abuse" allegedly corroborated by friends and family of Chidester and that Chidester admitted to drinking that day.

But Bill Colovos, Chidester's lawyer, said his client suffers from neuropathy, causing "epileptic type seizures" in her legs. Chidester only had only one glass of wine that day but "blacked out" from a seizure and is "very remorseful," he told previously told Free Press.

She started having the seizures in November and a doctor told her to stop driving for two months, but did not restrict her further, Colovos has said.

Among the victims include Zayn Phillips, 4, and Alanah Phillips, 8, who were killed. Their mother Mariah Dodds was injured but survived along with her 11-year-old son, who suffered broken legs, ribs, and a skull fracture. Dodds suffered broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

Also among the victims was Diane Medina, a friend of Chidester's from the boat club, who suffered three breaks in her pelvis, a broken nose, internal bleeding and a head injury.

Medina, 57, of Carleton told the Free Press in April couldn't wait to see her friend Chidester in court.

On Thursday, she’ll get her chance.

Andrea Sahouri covers criminal justice for the Detroit Free Press. She can be contacted at asahouri@freepress.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Evidence in Swan Boat Club tragedy to be laid out in court