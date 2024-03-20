Evidence challenged again in Anthony Dion Shaw's appeal

Mar. 19—Evidence found without a search warrant from the vehicle and New Jersey apartment of Anthony Dion Shaw is once again being challenged.

Shaw, 47, of East Orange, N.J., was convicted by Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough after a two-day non-jury trial last month in the stabbing death of Cindy Lou Ashton, 39, in May 2018.

Shaw, convicted of first-degree murder, was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

In his appeal filed by Shaw's attorney, David V. Lampman II, evidence introduced by First Assistant District Attorney Anthony Ross and assistant district attorneys Brian Coleman and Gerry Scott is being questioned.

Lampman, in his reasons for the appeal filed with the Pennsylvania Superior Court, claims the Superior Court and Vough made errors by having a second suppression hearing.

East Orange police, while conducting a welfare check on Shaw on May 4, 2018, entered his apartment finding him with self-inflicted slash wounds to his neck. While an officer was inside the apartment, three blood covered knives and a hand-written letter to Ashton's family were found and seized.

After two suppression hearings in 2019, Vough initially suppressed the knives and notebook citing East Orange police seized the items without a search warrant.

The ruling was a blow to prosecutors.

Prosecutors appealed to the Superior Court, which ordered Vough to conduct a supplemental suppression hearing to determine if the knives and letter would have been recovered through the course of the investigation, known as the inevitable discovery doctrine.

After another suppression hearing, Vough reversed himself and ruled prosecutors could use the knives and letter during trial.

A forensic scientist who works at the Pennsylvania State Police Criminal Laboratory testified the knife found in Shaw's apartment contained DNA evidence of Ashton and Shaw.

By his choice, Shaw wanted a non-jury trial and did not object to Vough presiding over the trial.

Lampman listed 10 reasons for the appeal with most being the evidence found in Shaw's apartment should have been kept out.

Throughout the two-day trial, Lampman maintained a "continuing objection" of evidence found in Shaw's apartment and vehicle.